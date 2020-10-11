Dakota Ellis-Shumpis

I remember Dakota as an adorable and clever 6 or 7 year old when I worked for boces.



One particular memory that stands out to me was a gym class during which the students were seated on the floor and the gym teacher was outlining that day’s activity. Dakota got sidetracked, and when coach gently reminded him to stay focused, Dakota smiled his megawatt grin straight at her and said “I like your sweater.” She and all of the adults in the gymnasium couldn’t help but laugh. He charmed everyone he met. It appears his daughter carries that same trait as well.



He truly left his mark on everyone he met. I’ll be praying for your family for comfort and healing.

Sarah Warren

Acquaintance