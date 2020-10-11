1/
Dakota Ellis-Shumpis
Ellis-Shumpis, Dakota B. COHOES Dakota B. Ellis-Shumpis passed away October 9, 2020. Calling, Monday, 4 to 7 p.m.; funeral Tuesday, 11 a.m., both at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens, Colonie.




Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
OCT
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
Funeral services provided by
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
518) 237-3231
October 11, 2020
I remember Dakota as an adorable and clever 6 or 7 year old when I worked for boces.

One particular memory that stands out to me was a gym class during which the students were seated on the floor and the gym teacher was outlining that day’s activity. Dakota got sidetracked, and when coach gently reminded him to stay focused, Dakota smiled his megawatt grin straight at her and said “I like your sweater.” She and all of the adults in the gymnasium couldn’t help but laugh. He charmed everyone he met. It appears his daughter carries that same trait as well.

He truly left his mark on everyone he met. I’ll be praying for your family for comfort and healing.
Sarah Warren
Acquaintance
October 11, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Michele Campione
October 11, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Brian, Candace & Travis you are all in my thoughts and prayers
Much Love
Ralph Purdy
Family
