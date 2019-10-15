Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale David Ensslin. View Sign Service Information Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home 97 Old Loudon Rd Latham , NY 12110 (518)-273-4162 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home 97 Old Loudon Rd Latham , NY 12110 View Map Funeral 12:00 PM Our Lady of Angels Cemetery Colonie , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ensslin, Dale David BANGOR, Pa. Dale David Ensslin, 69, died peacefully at home on Sunday, October 13, 2019. He was born in Albany on June 22, 1950, the son of Mary and the late Victor Ensslin. In his early twenties Dale departed Albany and set off for New Jersey where he would ultimately build a very successful business and start his own family. For 45 years, Dale enjoyed serving his customers through his business, Dale Ensslin Painting and Remodeling. Dale loved people, and inevitably his customers would become his friends, many of whom he stayed in touch with for decades. He loved his work, his customers, his employees, and his 10 a.m. coffee break on College Hill. Dale was also an avid Jazz enthusiast who frequented the Deer Head Inn with his friends, and owned three pianos and was a modest but very talented pianist himself. He was a very sensitive, loving, caring, and witty man that could light up a room and would frequently make himself cry with laughter. Dale loved the outdoors, and was always at peace when meticulously pruning and grooming his property in rural Pennsylvania. He also secretly enjoyed his ongoing feud with the wildlife that enjoyed his gardens so immensely. Most of all, Dale loved his family and his heart was always full when he was in their company. Dale is survived by his wife Ilze, who filled him with joy and happiness every day. He was also the beloved father of Kasey (Ensslin) Horton of Littleton, Mass., Samuel and his wife Samantha Ensslin of Needham, Mass., Brianna and her husband Shawn Janoski of Long Beach, Calfi.; stepfather of Alise Zvigule; and "Grandpa Dale" to his cherished grandchildren, Cole age twelve, Paige age eight, Abby age four and Harrison age two. Dale also left behind a huge and loving family including his mother Mary Ensslin; siblings, Cathy Griner, Darlene Wright-Blake, Nancy Lanza, John Ensslin, Tom Ensslin, Janice Kenneally, and Laurie Owens. He is also survived by 20 beloved nieces and nephews and many cherished relatives and friends. Calling hours are on Thursday, October 17, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Bowen & Parker Bros. Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Road, Latham. The funeral will be held on Friday, October 18, at 12 p.m. in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to ACLU or . Visit







