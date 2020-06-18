Dale E. Mylott
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mylott, Dale E. COHOES Dale E. Mylott, 69 of Cohoes, passed away on June 15, 2020, from injuries sustained from an accident at her residence. Dale was born in Schenectady on August 22, 1950, to Joseph and Dorothy Thomas Calvanese. She attended grade school in Schenectady and was a 1968 graduate of Linton High School. She worked as a receptionist, stenographer and transcriptionist far a number of companies in the area. It was a field she excelled at and loved to do. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Robert E. Mylott of Troy; her son, Robert (Jennifer) Mylott of Forty Fort, Pa.; her daughter, Kimberly (Brian) Lucarelli of Clifton Park; and her sister, Diane Calvanese of Hadley Luzerne. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Christopher, Jonathan and Kristen of Forty Fort, Pa. She also leaves behind her most loved constant companion Buddy and her best friend Suzanne Plante of Cohoes. The family would like to thank the outstanding efforts made by her neighbors, nurse Jennifer Plante, the Cohoes emergency teams and the staff of Samaritan Hospital and the Albany Medical Center. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Waterford. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Frank P. McDonald & Son Funeral Home 870 Second Avenue (124th and 125th Streets) in Lansingburgh. In accordance with CDC guidelines, face masks and social distancing will be required. Donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142 or to the charity of your choice. For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McDonald and Son Funeral Home - Troy
870 2nd Ave
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-4741
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 17, 2020
Bob, I am so sorry for your loss.
Eleanor Manning
June 17, 2020
My deepest condolences, may she fly high with the angels. My thoughts and prayers for the family.
Maggie & Patrick
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved