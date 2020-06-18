Mylott, Dale E. COHOES Dale E. Mylott, 69 of Cohoes, passed away on June 15, 2020, from injuries sustained from an accident at her residence. Dale was born in Schenectady on August 22, 1950, to Joseph and Dorothy Thomas Calvanese. She attended grade school in Schenectady and was a 1968 graduate of Linton High School. She worked as a receptionist, stenographer and transcriptionist far a number of companies in the area. It was a field she excelled at and loved to do. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Robert E. Mylott of Troy; her son, Robert (Jennifer) Mylott of Forty Fort, Pa.; her daughter, Kimberly (Brian) Lucarelli of Clifton Park; and her sister, Diane Calvanese of Hadley Luzerne. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Christopher, Jonathan and Kristen of Forty Fort, Pa. She also leaves behind her most loved constant companion Buddy and her best friend Suzanne Plante of Cohoes. The family would like to thank the outstanding efforts made by her neighbors, nurse Jennifer Plante, the Cohoes emergency teams and the staff of Samaritan Hospital and the Albany Medical Center. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Waterford. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Frank P. McDonald & Son Funeral Home 870 Second Avenue (124th and 125th Streets) in Lansingburgh. In accordance with CDC guidelines, face masks and social distancing will be required. Donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142 or to the charity of your choice. For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 18, 2020.