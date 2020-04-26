Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale F. Wolcott. View Sign Service Information Cannon Funeral Home 2020 Central Ave. Albany , NY 12205 (518)-869-1005 Send Flowers Obituary

Wolcott, Dale F. ROTTERDAM Dale F. Wolcott, 78 of McKinley Avenue, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2020, at his home. Born on February 14, 1942, in Norwood, N.Y., he was the son of Roy and Opal (Jarvis) Wolcott. Dale was raised and educated in Massena. On October 27, 1962, he married Darlene M. Schwartfigure. Retiring in 2014, he was employed as a project construction estimator by William Larned & Sons Construction Company of Rotterdam. Dale's lifelong passion was racing and mechanics. He was a longtime Stock Car racing enthusiast at regional tracks including Lebanon Valley, Malta, and Fonda. He proudly raced car #96 and annually attended the Daytona 500 for many years. He was predeceased by his parents and one sister. He leaves his loving wife of 57 years, Darlene; his son Ronald and wife Linda of Eastport, N.Y.; grandson Matthew Wolcott, M.D. and fiancee Christine Schleich, M.D. of Danville, Pa.; a brother Roy Wolcott Jr., of Massena; two sisters, Lynette LaFountaine of Schenectady and Karlene Regimbal of St. Albans, Vt. as well as several nieces and nephews. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, we regret that a formal memorial service cannot be conducted.A memorial service is expected to take place approximately one year from the burial service where friends and family may participate. Arrangements are by Cannon Funeral Home, Inc., 2020 Central Ave., Albany. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit







Wolcott, Dale F. ROTTERDAM Dale F. Wolcott, 78 of McKinley Avenue, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2020, at his home. Born on February 14, 1942, in Norwood, N.Y., he was the son of Roy and Opal (Jarvis) Wolcott. Dale was raised and educated in Massena. On October 27, 1962, he married Darlene M. Schwartfigure. Retiring in 2014, he was employed as a project construction estimator by William Larned & Sons Construction Company of Rotterdam. Dale's lifelong passion was racing and mechanics. He was a longtime Stock Car racing enthusiast at regional tracks including Lebanon Valley, Malta, and Fonda. He proudly raced car #96 and annually attended the Daytona 500 for many years. He was predeceased by his parents and one sister. He leaves his loving wife of 57 years, Darlene; his son Ronald and wife Linda of Eastport, N.Y.; grandson Matthew Wolcott, M.D. and fiancee Christine Schleich, M.D. of Danville, Pa.; a brother Roy Wolcott Jr., of Massena; two sisters, Lynette LaFountaine of Schenectady and Karlene Regimbal of St. Albans, Vt. as well as several nieces and nephews. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, we regret that a formal memorial service cannot be conducted.A memorial service is expected to take place approximately one year from the burial service where friends and family may participate. Arrangements are by Cannon Funeral Home, Inc., 2020 Central Ave., Albany. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.cannonfuneral.com Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close