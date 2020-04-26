Wolcott, Dale F. ROTTERDAM Dale F. Wolcott, 78 of McKinley Avenue, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2020, at his home. Born on February 14, 1942, in Norwood, N.Y., he was the son of Roy and Opal (Jarvis) Wolcott. Dale was raised and educated in Massena. On October 27, 1962, he married Darlene M. Schwartfigure. Retiring in 2014, he was employed as a project construction estimator by William Larned & Sons Construction Company of Rotterdam. Dale's lifelong passion was racing and mechanics. He was a longtime Stock Car racing enthusiast at regional tracks including Lebanon Valley, Malta, and Fonda. He proudly raced car #96 and annually attended the Daytona 500 for many years. He was predeceased by his parents and one sister. He leaves his loving wife of 57 years, Darlene; his son Ronald and wife Linda of Eastport, N.Y.; grandson Matthew Wolcott, M.D. and fiancee Christine Schleich, M.D. of Danville, Pa.; a brother Roy Wolcott Jr., of Massena; two sisters, Lynette LaFountaine of Schenectady and Karlene Regimbal of St. Albans, Vt. as well as several nieces and nephews. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, we regret that a formal memorial service cannot be conducted.A memorial service is expected to take place approximately one year from the burial service where friends and family may participate. Arrangements are by Cannon Funeral Home, Inc., 2020 Central Ave., Albany. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.cannonfuneral.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 26, 2020