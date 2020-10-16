Palmer, Dale I. Sr. MALTA Dale I. Palmer Sr., age 72 of Malta, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Born on May 28, 1948, in Ticonderoga, he was the son of the late Ralph and June Palmer. He was predeceased by his brothers, Lawrence A. Palmer Sr., and Mike Palmer. Dale worked as a truck driver for Service Liquor Distributors for over 36 years, and was currently employed with Mondelez International as a merchandiser. He is survived by his wife Sharon Palmer; son Dale (Amy) Palmer Jr.; daughter Belinda (Jamie Maguire) Emley; granddaughters, Kaitlyn (Dan) Belanger and Marrissa Emley; great-grandchildren, Daneric Jr. and Raegan Belanger; and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. with a memorial service at 6:30 p.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9 in Clifton Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NYS Troopers PBA Signal 30 Fund Inc. (Emergency Relief Fund) 120 State St., Albany, NY 12207. To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com
.