Service Information McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 (518)-489-0188

Coronato, Dale Lisa SYRACUSE Dale L. Coronato, 55 of Cazenovia, N.Y. (formerly of Colonie) passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family on August 7, 2019, in Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. Dale was called home after a valiant nine-month battle with a rare form of leukemia. Born in Albany on November 1, 1963, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Beverly Olander of Loudonville. For 30 years, Dale was the devoted wife of Christopher Coronato. She was extraordinarily proud of her four children's accomplishments; Michael Stump (Ashley) of Manlius, N.Y.; Nicholas Coronato (Christina) of Spring Lake, N.C.; Alexis Coronato of Albany; and Tori Coronato of Dryden, N.Y.. Her favorite role was "Nana" to Madelyn, Hudson, Hadelyn, and Lily. Dale was the beloved sister of Jody Siy (Michael), Karen Olander, Nicole Olander, and Joseph Olander-Hahn (Shawn). Dale is survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Dale lived her life as a selfless servant. She led a career as a licensed practical nurse and electronic medical record administrator at Community Care Physicians. She continued to serve the community through multiple volunteer roles. Dale loved to work as a team mom, a volunteer at the Albany Airport Military Courtesy Room, and an avid supporter of Community Hospice. Dale loved reading, camping, and comforting others through her crocheted and handmade gifts. Dale was a devoted member of Saint Pius X Church in Loudonville. Her faith only grew stronger after her cancer diagnosis. Dale's positive attitude continued to serve as an inspiration to her Prayer Warriors around the country; she never lost faith or gave up the fight. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Dale's family on Monday, August 12, from 4-7 p.m. in the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Tuesday, August 13, at 9 a.m. in the McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to St. Pius X Church, Loudonville at 10:30 a.m. where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in Memory Gardens Cemetery immediately following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, Dale would most appreciate donations to be made to organizations close to her heart: Ronald McDonald House, 139 S. Lake Ave., Albany, NY, 12208, or Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. To leave a special message for the family, obtain directions, light a virtual candle or view other helpful services please visit











