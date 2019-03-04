Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale Ruth Winsor. View Sign

Winsor, Dale Ruth ALBANY On Saturday, February 25, 2019, Dale Ruth Winsor, loving sister, aunt, sister-in-law and friend passed away at the age of 70. Dale was born on August 10, 1948 in Hartford, Conn. to William and Ruth Winsor. She received her bachelor's degree at Hartwick College and a master of science education from SUNY Oneonta. Dale spent over 20 years working as an insurance underwriter at Travelers and Aetna in Albany. Dale was an artist, a photographer and a painter who loved to travel. But what she loved most was the people in her life. With a quiet demeanor, Dale pierced your heart with her deep empathy and compassion. Living with 4th stage ovarian cancer for 13 years, HOPE became Dale's mantra. She would like to be remembered as a pillar of hope, eternal hope. Her courage and light live on in our hearts. Dale leaves her sisters, Tina Dolan (and Peter Dolan) and Lisa Saunders (and Kevin Saunders); her nieces Jodie Winsor and Emily Dolan; her nephew, Michael Winsor and his wife, Kimberly Braisin-Winsor; two sisters-in-law Elaine Winsor (and Doug Price) and Oriane Druet. She also leaves her dear friends, Theresa Gorman and Cathy Cassidy, her beloved Schenectady Photographic Society, her Caring Together ovarian cancer support group, her painting class, Dr. Daniel Kredentser and many long-time dear friends. A private Celebration of Life will be held at the Albany Center Gallery, April 13 from 1-5 p.m. To leave a special message for the family, please visit







