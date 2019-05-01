Schelde, Dan WATERVLIET Dan Schelde, age 61, passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, April 27, 2019. He was born in Troy, the son of Warren and Joyce Schelde. Dan graduated from Watervliet High School, and Union College, majoring in history. Dan was a canal operator for the N.Y.S. Canal System in Waterford for many years. He enjoyed camping, history and tabletop games with his children. Dan was a pun maker. He was an Eagle Scout. He owned and loved many cats during his short lifetime. Dan is survived by his wife, MaryAnn Schelde; his mother, Joyce Schelde; his children, Daniel Schelde and Sarah Schelde; his father-in-law, John Glogowski; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Theresa and Kevin Dubuc; his brother-in-law and sister-in law, John and Mary Glogowski and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Steve and Tracey Glogowski; and two nieces, Andrea and Jessica Glogowski. Relatives and friends are invited to Dan's calling hours on Friday, May 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dan's memory may be made to the Bernard and Millie Duker Children's Hospital at Albany Medical Center, 43 New Scotland Avenue, Albany, NY, 12208.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 1, 2019