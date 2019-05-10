Rysedorph, Dana L. MECHANICVILLE Dana L. Rysedorph, age 59 of Mechanicville, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 6, 2019. She was born on March 29, 1960, in Troy. She was predeceased by her husband Timothy W. Rysedorph Dana was a stay at home mom who worked various jobs to support her family. She enjoyed cooking, art and crafts, hosting for family and friends; especially during the holidays, photography, and she loved writing; having had her poems published in the community of Saratoga. She was a teacher and mother to all. She is survived by her son Timothy I. (Audra (Aurora) Bushey) Rysedorph, Thomas Minor, and Nicholas (Chelsey Perkins) Minor; her grandchildren, Savannah Minor, Connor Nicholas Minor, Kailynn Rose Minor, and Cole Minor; cousin David St. Pierre; her goddaughter Justine; and her lifelong friend Sue Stanley. Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 10, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9 in Clifton Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142 or by going to .
Published in Albany Times Union on May 10, 2019