Suits, Danae COLONIE Danae Ann Suits, 40 of Colonie, passed away suddenly at her residence on Sunday, August 18, 2019. She was born in Niskayuna and was the beloved daughter of David and Debra Handy Suits. Danae was the cherished wife of Asaf S. Fabbi. She was the devoted sister of Daniel (Christine) Suits, Dana (Brian) McCrea and Diana L. Suits. She was the aunt of Anthony D. Suits. She was the "FurMom" to her beloved dog, Sansa. Danae is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. A caregiver in life and profession, Danae graduated from Albany Memorial School of Nursing. She was a registered nurse and worked at Albany Memorial Hospital Cardiac Care. More recently, Danae was a case manager for Anthem Healthcare. She was an avid N.Y. Giants, N.Y. Yankees and Chicago Bulls fan. Danae was a new member of the Midway Fire Department. She enjoyed many summers in Racquet Lake. She was proud of her Celtic heritage, enjoyed researching her ancestry and had just returned from a recent trip to Ireland with her husband and best friend. Funeral services will be on Friday at 10 a.m. in the Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Danae's family on Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Glenville, NY, 12302. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit







