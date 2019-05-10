Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Davis Everett. View Sign Service Information Viewing 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church 513 Clinton Ave. Albany , NY View Map Send Flowers Service 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church 513 Clinton Ave. Albany , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Everett, Daniel Davis ALBANY Daniel Davis Everett, 66, departed this life surrounded by family and friends on Wednesday, May 2, 2019. Dan or "Danny Boy," as he was affectionately known to those who knew him, was born on August 2, 1952 in Albany. He was the son of the late Davis and Florence (Dickerson) Everett. He was married for 37 years to his loving wife, Barbara (Floyd) Everett. Dan was educated in the Albany Public School system and graduated from Philip Schuyler High School. He attended SUNY Oneonta and The College of Saint Rose. After two decades of service, Dan retired from Albany Medical Center. Throughout Dan's life, he made a lasting impact on many people. Daniel leaves to cherish is memory, loving wife Barbara (Floyd) Everett. He is survived by his children, Catrina Howard and Danyell Everett of Albany; loving grandchildren, Marquasia, Cambray, and Zhara; beloved great-grandchildren, Jayceon and Laiylah; siblings, Diane Jenkins and Carole Warner of California, William "Billy Boy" Everett of Texas, Robert Nicholson, Maxine Yarbrough, Stanley Everett, Ernest Everett and Elsie Everett-Hamilton all of Albany. He also leaves to mourn a host of extended family, including in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 11, in the Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 513 Clinton Ave., Albany. Viewing hours are from 9-11 a.m. with services from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Interment will be in the Graceland Cemetery, Albany.







