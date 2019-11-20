Derksen, Daniel ALBANY Daniel Derksen, 52, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Schenectady on March 20, 1967, he was the son of Peggy Maul Derksen and the late Bob Derksen. Danny grew up in Latham and graduated from Shaker High School. He went on to further his education at H.V.C.C., earning his associate degree in recreation. He worked for several local businesses in the Latham and Cortland areas. In his free time Danny enjoyed photography, collecting comic books, reading Stephen King novels, and his beloved canine companion, Max. Danny was a gentle giant with a true heart of gold. He had a kind soul and would do just about anything for his family and friends. He will be missed by all who were lucky enough to have known him. Danny is survived by his mother, Peggy Derksen; his siblings, Todd (Kimberly) Derksen of North Carolina, Audrey (Frank) Derksen-Parisi of Clifton Park, and Robert (Karen) Derksen of Cortland; and his nieces and nephews, Victoria, Tyler, Kyle, Gabriella, Brooke, Amanda, Faith, and Gabriel. Danny's family would like to thank the staff at St. Peter's Hospital I.C.U. for the top-notch care they provided to him in his final days. A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 22, at 12 p.m. at Bowen and Parker Bros. Funeral Home, Latham. Relatives and friends are invited to visit before the service, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Interment will follow the service in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Danny's memory to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204, or to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142. Condolence book at bowenandparkerbros.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 20, 2019