Service Information Simmons Funeral Home 218 2nd Avenue Troy , NY 12180 (518)-326-3887 Celebration of Life 1:30 PM Watervliet Elks 501 4th Ave. Watervliet , NY

Mayo, Daniel E. Jr. BOULDER, Colo. Daniel E. Mayo Jr., 49, passed away suddenly at his residence in Colorado on Sunday, February 16, 2020. He was the son of Daniel E. Mayo Sr. and Ellen E. Kusky Mayo. Dan was a 1988 graduate of Liverpool High School where he played soccer. This is where he met his lifelong beloved friends "The Villager Brothers." He moved to Colorado to help fulfill his love for the outdoors. Dan enjoyed fly fishing, hiking, cycling and any other activity that could be done in the wilderness. He had an infectious laugh and smile and was loved by all who had the chance to meet him. Dan is survived by his father, Daniel E. Mayo Sr.; his mother Ellen E. (Michael O'Connell) Kusky Mayo; his aunts, Fran (Bob) Zawistowski, Jean Kusky Rocque, Pamela (Drake) Forman and Leslie Mayo; and his uncle David (Laurie) Mayo. He is also survived by his "Villager Brothers," cousins, and many dear friends. Dan was predeceased by his aunt, Kathleen Kusky. A celebration of life will be held for Dan on Sunday March 8, at 1:30 p.m. at the Watervliet Elks, 501 4th Ave., Watervliet. Friends and family will gather and be encouraged to share their special memories of Dan. Food and refreshments will be shared at the conclusion of the service. Those wishing to remember Dan in a special way may make memorial contributions in his name to The Regional Food Bank, 965 Albany Shaker Rd., Latham, NY, 12110. To leave a message of condolence for the family online please visit







