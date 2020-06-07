Sliva, Daniel "Dan" E. HALFMOON Daniel "Dan" E. Sliva, 77, passed away on June 3, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. Born in Amsterdam, N.Y., he was the son of the late Edward and Charlotte Sliva. Dan was a graduate of Wilber Lynch High School in Amsterdam and furthered his education at R.P.I., obtaining both a B.S, and a Ph.D. in chemical engineering. Dan retired after a thirty year career in management at General Electric and spent the last 20 years facilitating the writing of books on chemical process safety as a fellow for the American Institute of Chemical Engineers. Dan was a communicant of Immaculate Conception Church where he served as a trustee. He also actively volunteered his time with many organizations, serving as president of the Empire State Aerosciences Museum, treasurer of the Great Sacandaga Lake Association, and served on the boards of Birthright of Schenectady and the Office of the Aging. In addition, he was an adjunct professor at Union College and The College of Saint Rose. Along with serving others, Dan enjoyed the time he was able to spend with his family. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 55 years, Ann Sliva; children, Julie Sliva Spitzer (Eric), Tom Sliva and Marie Sliva; grandchildren, Sydney Sliva, Gabrielle Sliva, Katie Spitzer and Jack Spitzer; along with his brother Tom Sliva (Susan) and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service for Dan will be private due to COVID-19. Burial will take place in St. John's Cemetery in Amsterdam. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dan's name may be made to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 400 Saratoga Road, Glenville, NY, 12302, or a charity of one's choice. Online condolences at glenvillefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 7, 2020.