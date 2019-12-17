Condon, Daniel Eric PISECO LAKE On December 10, 2019, Daniel E. Condon died suddenly at the age of 55. Dan was born on October 21, 1964, in Albany and was the son of Elizabeth McDermott Condon of Colonie and the late Perry Condon. Dan graduated from Colonie Central High School and later graduated from Riverside School of Aeronautics in Utica. He used his mechanical skills when employed at G.E. Schenectady and other area businesses. Dan especially loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman in the Adirondacks and the Catskills. He performed many skydiving jumps at the Duanesburg Airport and he enjoyed skiing. Dan is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Condon; brothers, Perry Condon and Timothy (April) Condon; sisters, Kathleen Mahoney, Carolyn Condon, Elizabeth Condon; niece Katherine Condon; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family on Thursday, December 19, from 4-7 p.m. in St. Pius X Chapel, 23 Crumite Road, Loudonville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumite Road, Loudonville, on Friday at 11:15 a.m. followed by burial in St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hamilton County K-9 Unit, 102 Country View Drive, P.O. Box 210, Lake Pleasant, NY, 12108. Online condolences may be expressed at www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019