Kelleher, Daniel F. PAXTON, Mass. Daniel F. Kelleher of Paxton Mass. passed away on January 29, 2020, with his family by his side. Dan was born in Pittsfield Mass. on May 5, 1952. He leaves two loving and loyal sons, Curran (Nita) and Sean; and granddaughter Kareena. His career as a chief engineer included radio stations in the North East from WGRG in Pittsfield, Mass. to WPLR in New Haven, Conn. and many radio stations in between where he applied his vast technical skills. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 7, from 12 to 1:30 p.m. with prayers following at French, Gifford, Preiter & Blasl Funeral Home, Chatham. Interment will follow in the Cemetery of the Evergreens, New Lebanon. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dan's name may be made to a or Emanuel Radio Network, 19 Chatham St., Worcester, MA, 01609, WICN, 50 Portland St., Worcester, MA, 01608, 90.5 WICN Public Radio or WIOX 91.3FM, P.O. Box 100 Roxbury, NY, 12404. For full obituary, directions or to convey a condolence visit frenchblasl.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 5, 2020