McLaughlin, Daniel F. Jr. TROY Daniel F. McLaughlin Jr., 74 of Troy, entered into eternal life on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital with his loving wife by his side. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Daniel and Anna Zampier McLaughlin Sr.; and the beloved husband of 53 years to Karen Boff McLaughlin. Dan was a retiree of the Schenectady Chemical Co. after 39 years of service. He enjoyed golfing and along with his wife Karen, traveling to many wonderful destinations around the U.S. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four brothers, Mike (Pat) of Orlando, Fla., Pat (Pearl) of Green Island, Kevin (Dawn) of Melrose, and Shawn (Amy) of Schagticoke; and his sister-in-law Michele (late Karl) Boff of Nashua, N.H., as well as and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11:30 a.m. in the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 3rd St., Troy. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Family and friends are invited and may call from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. on Friday. Those wishing to remember Daniel through donation may send contributions to the American Institute for Cancer Research, 1560 Wilson Blvd., Suite 1000, Arlington, VA, 22209.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 30, 2019