1/
Daniel F. Merritt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Merritt, Daniel F. COHOES Daniel F. Merritt, 73 of Cohoes, passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at his residence. Born in Stephentown, he was the son of the late Edgar and Mary Merritt; and the beloved husband of the late Shirley Merritt who passed away in 2012. Dan had been employed at the Menand's Work Shop for a number of years as a truck driver. Upon his retirement he pursued his lifelong interest in antiques and spending time with his dog Mini. Dan is survived by his children, Rose Merritt of Texas and Daniel Jr. (Bud) Merritt from Salt Lake City, Utah. He was the stepfather of Michael McGuirk (Michele) of Mechanicville, Kelly Fox (Matt) of Cohoes, Ruth Kapusta (Dave) of Virginia and Beth McGuirk of Waterford. He was the brother of Edgar Merritt (Rachel) of Florida and the late Walter and Robert Merritt and June McDonald. Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive. He was also predeceased by his grandson Joeie. Family and friends are invited and may call on Thursday, October 1, from 4-7 p.m. at the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes. Due to the ongoing pandemic, social distancing and facial coverings will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dan's memory would be appreciated and may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: FitzgeraldfuneralhomeLTD.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd
105 Vliet Blvd
Cohoes, NY 12047
(518) 237-7666
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved