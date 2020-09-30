Merritt, Daniel F. COHOES Daniel F. Merritt, 73 of Cohoes, passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at his residence. Born in Stephentown, he was the son of the late Edgar and Mary Merritt; and the beloved husband of the late Shirley Merritt who passed away in 2012. Dan had been employed at the Menand's Work Shop for a number of years as a truck driver. Upon his retirement he pursued his lifelong interest in antiques and spending time with his dog Mini. Dan is survived by his children, Rose Merritt of Texas and Daniel Jr. (Bud) Merritt from Salt Lake City, Utah. He was the stepfather of Michael McGuirk (Michele) of Mechanicville, Kelly Fox (Matt) of Cohoes, Ruth Kapusta (Dave) of Virginia and Beth McGuirk of Waterford. He was the brother of Edgar Merritt (Rachel) of Florida and the late Walter and Robert Merritt and June McDonald. Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive. He was also predeceased by his grandson Joeie. Family and friends are invited and may call on Thursday, October 1, from 4-7 p.m. at the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes. Due to the ongoing pandemic, social distancing and facial coverings will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dan's memory would be appreciated and may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: FitzgeraldfuneralhomeLTD.com