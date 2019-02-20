Donohue, Daniel G. Jr. ALBANY Daniel G. Donohue Jr., 86, joined his wife on February 17, 2019. Born in Albany on November 16, 1932, he was the son of Daniel G. Donohue Sr. and Elizabeth (Brighton) Donohue. He was predeceased by his wife, Lillian "Mollie" Donohue in 2017 after nearly 65 years of marriage. Dan and Mollie settled in Albany and together raised two children, Donna Gene Donohue Chillemi and Daniel George Donohue III. Dan spent his lifelong career working for the New York Army National Guard being one of the first in the state reaching the rank of CW4. He was a widely respected leader known as Chief to his team. He was a member of the Joseph E. Zaloga American Legion Post #1520 and Guilderland Elks Lodge No. 2480. Together with his wife they often went out to eat, to the movies and on vacations to Cape Cod and Canada, where his mother was from. He spent much time at many sports events supporting their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dan was very selfless giving to his family before himself numerous times. He will fondly be remembered answering the "darn" phone with a "L-low." Dan is survived by his daughter Donna (Michael McCarthy) of Albany; his son Daniel and daughter-in-law Mare Donohue of Berne; his grandchildren, Sebastian "Seb" Chillemi II (Claudine) and their children, Sebby and Breanna and grandson Antonio "Tony" Chillemi; his brother-in-law Patrick "Pat" Dolan Sr. and sister-in-law Irene Dolan. He also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews and his grandpup, Ninja. In addition to his parents, Daniel was predeceased by son-in-law Sebastian Chillemi I. Relatives and friends may call from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, February 21, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, where prayers will be offered at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 22, at the funeral home. Interment will take place following the service in the Evergreen Memorial Park, Colonie. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019