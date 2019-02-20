Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel G. Donohue Jr.. View Sign

Donohue, Daniel G. Jr. ALBANY Daniel G. Donohue Jr., 86, joined his wife on February 17, 2019. Born in Albany on November 16, 1932, he was the son of Daniel G. Donohue Sr. and Elizabeth (Brighton) Donohue. He was predeceased by his wife, Lillian "Mollie" Donohue in 2017 after nearly 65 years of marriage. Dan and Mollie settled in Albany and together raised two children, Donna Gene Donohue Chillemi and Daniel George Donohue III. Dan spent his lifelong career working for the New York Army National Guard being one of the first in the state reaching the rank of CW4. He was a widely respected leader known as Chief to his team. He was a member of the Joseph E. Zaloga American Legion Post #1520 and Guilderland











Donohue, Daniel G. Jr. ALBANY Daniel G. Donohue Jr., 86, joined his wife on February 17, 2019. Born in Albany on November 16, 1932, he was the son of Daniel G. Donohue Sr. and Elizabeth (Brighton) Donohue. He was predeceased by his wife, Lillian "Mollie" Donohue in 2017 after nearly 65 years of marriage. Dan and Mollie settled in Albany and together raised two children, Donna Gene Donohue Chillemi and Daniel George Donohue III. Dan spent his lifelong career working for the New York Army National Guard being one of the first in the state reaching the rank of CW4. He was a widely respected leader known as Chief to his team. He was a member of the Joseph E. Zaloga American Legion Post #1520 and Guilderland Elks Lodge No. 2480. Together with his wife they often went out to eat, to the movies and on vacations to Cape Cod and Canada, where his mother was from. He spent much time at many sports events supporting their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dan was very selfless giving to his family before himself numerous times. He will fondly be remembered answering the "darn" phone with a "L-low." Dan is survived by his daughter Donna (Michael McCarthy) of Albany; his son Daniel and daughter-in-law Mare Donohue of Berne; his grandchildren, Sebastian "Seb" Chillemi II (Claudine) and their children, Sebby and Breanna and grandson Antonio "Tony" Chillemi; his brother-in-law Patrick "Pat" Dolan Sr. and sister-in-law Irene Dolan. He also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews and his grandpup, Ninja. In addition to his parents, Daniel was predeceased by son-in-law Sebastian Chillemi I. Relatives and friends may call from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, February 21, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, where prayers will be offered at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 22, at the funeral home. Interment will take place following the service in the Evergreen Memorial Park, Colonie. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com Funeral Home New Comer Cremations & Funerals

343 New Karner Rd

Colonie , NY 12205

(518) 456-4442 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Elks Lodge Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close