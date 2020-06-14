Daniel J. Carozza
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carozza, Daniel J. CASTLETON Daniel J. Carozza died on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife, Joyce of 67 years; and is survived by his very much-loved extended Wilcox family, Kip, Kathleen, Brian, Lisa and Ken; several cousins, nieces and nephews. Dan had a smile for all. He will be greatly missed. Due to COVID-19, funeral services will take place at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 286-3400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 13, 2020
Sending my condolences to Dans family. Years ago, my Dad and Dan played softball together. As a child I have many fond memories of The baseball crew. Picnics, Parties, great way to grow up. Danny & Joyce were always one of my favorites in the group. Hope they are getting together a team up there now!
Charlene Jewett Tedesco
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved