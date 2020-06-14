Carozza, Daniel J. CASTLETON Daniel J. Carozza died on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife, Joyce of 67 years; and is survived by his very much-loved extended Wilcox family, Kip, Kathleen, Brian, Lisa and Ken; several cousins, nieces and nephews. Dan had a smile for all. He will be greatly missed. Due to COVID-19, funeral services will take place at a later date.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 14, 2020.