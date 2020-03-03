Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 Third Street Troy , NY 12180 (518)-272-3541 Send Flowers Obituary

Cullen, Daniel J. LEVITTOWN, Pa. Daniel J. Cullen of Levittown, Pa. died on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Chapel Manor Nursing Home in Philadelphia. He was 66. Dan was born and raised in Troy where he graduated from Troy High School in 1972. During the 1970's, Dan was the owner of the Crystal Mansion Clothing store while still in high school and went on to work as a bartender at the Mansion in Wildwood, N.J. In the early 1980's, Dan moved to Lower Bucks County and began working as a bartender at Fisher's Tudor House in Bensalem where he stayed for the remainder of his career and made many friends he considered to be his second family. Dan was a talented drummer and in earlier years was a member of the band Mystic Haze in Troy. He also enjoyed wood working and building custom Harley Davidson Motor Cycles. Beloved son of the late James C. and Claire Cullen; Dan was the brother of Michael Cullen (Fran); and the uncle of Patrick Daniel Cullen, Eric Alexander Cullen and Ciara Delaney Cullen. He will also be missed by several cousins and his Fisher's Tudor House family. Funeral procession will begin at 8:45 a.m. on Friday from the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 3rd St., Troy to St. Jude the Apostle Church, Wynantskill, where at 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Family and friends are invited to call from 4 - 7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, Danny's family requests that the next time you're out, take care of your bartender in his memory.







Cullen, Daniel J. LEVITTOWN, Pa. Daniel J. Cullen of Levittown, Pa. died on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Chapel Manor Nursing Home in Philadelphia. He was 66. Dan was born and raised in Troy where he graduated from Troy High School in 1972. During the 1970's, Dan was the owner of the Crystal Mansion Clothing store while still in high school and went on to work as a bartender at the Mansion in Wildwood, N.J. In the early 1980's, Dan moved to Lower Bucks County and began working as a bartender at Fisher's Tudor House in Bensalem where he stayed for the remainder of his career and made many friends he considered to be his second family. Dan was a talented drummer and in earlier years was a member of the band Mystic Haze in Troy. He also enjoyed wood working and building custom Harley Davidson Motor Cycles. Beloved son of the late James C. and Claire Cullen; Dan was the brother of Michael Cullen (Fran); and the uncle of Patrick Daniel Cullen, Eric Alexander Cullen and Ciara Delaney Cullen. He will also be missed by several cousins and his Fisher's Tudor House family. Funeral procession will begin at 8:45 a.m. on Friday from the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 3rd St., Troy to St. Jude the Apostle Church, Wynantskill, where at 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Family and friends are invited to call from 4 - 7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, Danny's family requests that the next time you're out, take care of your bartender in his memory. Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close