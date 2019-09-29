|
DeBonis, Daniel J. TROY Daniel J. DeBonis is at peace, witnessing the beatific vision in its radiant splendor, on September 27, 2019, in the midst of his surviving sister, Mary D. Ryan, and several of his nieces and nephews and their spouses. Known as Uncle Danny to his nieces and nephews, we came to understand that four principles guided his life: love of family, love of God, love of country, and an uncompromising work ethic which he exhibited during his ownership of DeBonis Grocery in Troy. Born on July 14, 1930, as the youngest of four children to Donato and Anna Maria DeBonis who emigrated to the United States in search of the American Dream, Uncle Danny graduated from Catholic Central High School and from Siena College with a degree in mathematics. Upon his graduation from Siena College, his love of country beckoned him to serve in Company H, 2nd Battalion 10th Infantry Regiment during the Korean War. Upon his honorable discharge from the United States Army, Uncle Danny returned to Troy as an owner and operator of DeBonis Grocery. While there, he exhibited his tireless work ethic with his brother, Michael, and indeed fulfilled the aspirations of his parents living the American dream. The "store," affectionately referred to by his nieces and nephews, was the hub of constant motion - delivering orders, helping customers, replacing bottles, and trying not to get in Uncle Danny's way as he instantaneously computed a customer's invoice with his mathematical mind. Uncle Danny exhibited his love of God in a personal and spiritual way quietly helping needy customers each Thanksgiving and Christmas season. This philosophy has been carried on by his nephew, Jim, who for the last several years assisted Uncle Danny with various activities. Uncle Danny's family also thanks with gratitude the fifth floor nursing staff at Samaritan Hospital for their care, compassion and professionalism during his hospitalization. Special thanks as well to Doctors Silk and Chaudry for their advice and guidance during a difficult time. Predeceased by his parents and two brothers, Michael P. and Dominic A. DeBonis, Uncle Danny is survived by his sister, Mary D. Ryan, twelve nieces and nephews, and eighteen grandnieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to visit at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy, on Monday, September 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be on Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the funeral home with a Mass of Christian burial celebrated by Reverend Randall Patterson, Pastor, at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Victory Church, Troy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Catholic Charities, 40 North Main Ave., #3, Albany, NY 12203. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 29, 2019