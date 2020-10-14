Lehane, Daniel J. MALTA Daniel J. Lehane, age 88, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at his home in Malta, surrounded by his family. Dan was born on May 16, 1932, in the Bronx to the late Edward and Alice (Mallon) Lehane. He graduated from Cathedral Prep High School and then entered Cathedral Seminary in 1950. Dan served his country as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne for two years. He then attended Fordham and Columbia Universities for graduate school. He retired from Allstate Insurance after 30 years, working in offices in New York City, Chicago, New Jersey and Long Island. In addition, he was an adjunct professor at Suffolk County Community College and Hofstra University. After retiring, he and his wife moved to upstate New York, where he became an active and life member of Saratoga Council 246 Knights of Columbus and the Saratoga Assembly 745 Fourth Degree. Dan enjoyed woodworking, especially making furniture for his family and friends. He and his wife were world travelers, visiting five continents, over thirty countries, with one highlight being an audience with the Pope. His favorite places to visit were Las Vegas and Foxwoods with his wife, Lorraine. Dan married Lorraine (Zimmel) on October 8, 1960; they recently celebrated 60 years of marriage. He was an avid fan of horse racing, often spending the summer at the Saratoga Race Course, where he would bet his favorite numbers. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Mary Zimmel and Elizabeth Neito. Dan is survived by his wife, Lorraine; his five children, Dan (Gerianne), Ed (Debbie), Tom (Lauren), Chris (Maria) and Anne Marie (Wayne); his 13 grandchildren, Sean, Alison, Danny, Kevin, Olivia, Matthew, Diana, Timmy, Michael, Colleen, Maggie, Wayne and Nicholas; his brother-in-law, Richard Zimmel; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends are invited to call from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing and Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs. The K of C will meet at 6 p.m. at the funeral home for their service. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 16, in St. Mary's Church, 167 Milton Ave., Ballston Spa, by the Reverend Francis R. Vivacqua, pastor. Appropriate facemasks and social distancing will be required. Burial with military honors will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 19, in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duel Rd., Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Daniel's name may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of Northeastern New York, 3 Washington Square, Albany, NY, 12205. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com
