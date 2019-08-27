Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel J. Leyden. View Sign Service Information Hans Funeral Home 1088 Western Ave Albany , NY 12203 (518)-489-2161 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM St. Vincent de Paul Church Madison Ave. and Partridge St. Albany , NY View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Vincent de Paul Church Madison Ave. and Partridge St. Albany , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Leyden, Daniel J. ALBANY Daniel J. Leyden, 70 of Albany, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, August 23, 2019, surrounded by loving family and lifelong friends. Dan was born in Springfield, Mass., the son of the late Robert D. and Eileen F. Godfrey Leyden. His family moved to Albany in 1954. Dan was a proud graduate of Vincentian Institute, Class of '67. In high school he excelled at basketball and baseball. He continued playing baseball while earning his degree at the College of the Holy Cross. Dan also played baseball in the Albany Twilight League for several years, and was named rookie of the year in 1969. In 2011, he was inducted into the Bishop Maginn High School Alumni Assocation Hall of Fame for athletics. Dan was employed by Banker's Trust Co. during his early twenties and then began a 28 year career with Albany County working in personnel. He retired in 2004 as director of Civil Service. Dan enjoyed reading, golf, cooking, watching the Yankees and visits from his grandkids. He was an avid fan of music from his favorite decade, the 50's. He was a member of the Twilight League Veterans Assocation, and a 35 year member of the Knights of Columbus. Throughout his life Dan treasured the friendship of a group of loyal friends he had since grade school. He was loved and cherished by his children, extended family and countless friends. Dan is survived by his children, Michael G. Leyden (Sara) of Bristol, Vt., Thomas D. Leyden (Melanie) of Danville, Calif., and Kathryn L. Yund (George) of Glenmont; his siblings, Robert Leyden (Brenda) of Albany, Brian Leyden (Rose) of Malta, Virginia DeWolf (Thomas) of Cherry Hill, N.J., and Teresa Tiernan (Thomas) of Jamestown, R.I.; and by his brother-in-law Roland Mahony of Albany. Dan is also survived by his four grandchildren and 12 nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Judy Mahony. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Vincent de Paul Church, Madison Ave. and Partridge St., Albany, Thursday morning at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call at St. Vincent de Paul Church on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hans Funeral Home, Albany. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit







Leyden, Daniel J. ALBANY Daniel J. Leyden, 70 of Albany, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, August 23, 2019, surrounded by loving family and lifelong friends. Dan was born in Springfield, Mass., the son of the late Robert D. and Eileen F. Godfrey Leyden. His family moved to Albany in 1954. Dan was a proud graduate of Vincentian Institute, Class of '67. In high school he excelled at basketball and baseball. He continued playing baseball while earning his degree at the College of the Holy Cross. Dan also played baseball in the Albany Twilight League for several years, and was named rookie of the year in 1969. In 2011, he was inducted into the Bishop Maginn High School Alumni Assocation Hall of Fame for athletics. Dan was employed by Banker's Trust Co. during his early twenties and then began a 28 year career with Albany County working in personnel. He retired in 2004 as director of Civil Service. Dan enjoyed reading, golf, cooking, watching the Yankees and visits from his grandkids. He was an avid fan of music from his favorite decade, the 50's. He was a member of the Twilight League Veterans Assocation, and a 35 year member of the Knights of Columbus. Throughout his life Dan treasured the friendship of a group of loyal friends he had since grade school. He was loved and cherished by his children, extended family and countless friends. Dan is survived by his children, Michael G. Leyden (Sara) of Bristol, Vt., Thomas D. Leyden (Melanie) of Danville, Calif., and Kathryn L. Yund (George) of Glenmont; his siblings, Robert Leyden (Brenda) of Albany, Brian Leyden (Rose) of Malta, Virginia DeWolf (Thomas) of Cherry Hill, N.J., and Teresa Tiernan (Thomas) of Jamestown, R.I.; and by his brother-in-law Roland Mahony of Albany. Dan is also survived by his four grandchildren and 12 nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Judy Mahony. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Vincent de Paul Church, Madison Ave. and Partridge St., Albany, Thursday morning at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call at St. Vincent de Paul Church on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hans Funeral Home, Albany. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close