Nicholson, Daniel J. EAST GREENBUSH Daniel J. Nicholson, 87, of East Greenbush died peace fully Saturday, February 16, 2019, at St. Peters Nursing and Rehab Center. Daniel was born in Albany and retired in 1984 as a Lieutenant for the Albany Police Dept after 34 years. Dan was an avid bowler, reader and loved everything pertaining to the Wild West and the Civil War. He was a proud member of the Gerlad O'Niel American Legion Post in Rensselaer, the American Legion and the Rensselaer Elks in East Greenbush. He was a Navy veteran serving from 1951 to 1954. Predeceased by his brother, Thomas Nicholson. Daniel is survived by his cherished wife of 59 years, Mary E. (Helion) Nicholson; one daughter, Deborah (John) Burns; two grandchildren, Michael (Jennifer) Burns and Jillian Burns (Cory Crane). Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral 7 p.m. on Wednesday from Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc. 165 Columbia Turnpike, Rensselaer. Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. prior to the service. Spring interment will be in New Rural Cemetery, Rensselaer. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to St. Peters Nursing and Rehab 301 Hackett Blvd Albany, NY 12208 Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary