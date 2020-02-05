Pallis, Daniel J. ALBANY Daniel J. Pallis, age 61 of Albany, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020, after a short illness. Dan was born in Brooklyn, raised on Long Island and had lived in Albany for many years. He was the beloved husband of the late Deborah (Hyde) Pallis; son of Daniel J. Pallis and the late Elinor Pallis; loving father of Elizabeth (Eric) Bonner and Kristin Pallis; grandfather of Keegan Bonner; brother of Steven (Mary) Pallis, David Pallis and the late Cynthia Wormuth-Pallis. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral from the W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Friday, February 7, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020