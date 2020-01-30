Ryan, Daniel J. "Dan" COLONIE Daniel J. "Dan" Ryan, 94, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the Eddie Memorial Geriatric Center. Born on January 6, 1926, Dan was the son of the late James and Mary (Fischer) Ryan. He attended Albany High where he was an avid athlete. He proudly served his country during World War II in the United States Navy. Upon his return from his tour of duty he met and married the love of his life Mildred (Sis) Bosher. Dan was a lifelong resident of the Town of Colonie. Raising his family in the home he was born in on Osborn Road. He would reside in this home until he was 84 at which time he moved with his wife to the Beltrone Living Center where he made many new friends. Dan worked for the Town of Colonie for over 35 years eventually becoming the supervisor of the Colonie Water Treatment Plant. He was an avid bowler and golfer well into his 80s. In his retirement he was employed by the Town of Colonie Golf Course. Dan was a gentle giant. He loved people and was an encourager to all who knew him. In addition to his love and commitment to his family, he had a passion for mentoring young boys and men through his involvement in coaching Colonie Little League, Babe Ruth and American Legion baseball teams. Dan was predeceased by his cherished wife of 64 years, Mildred (Sis); brothers, James and William Ryan; sister, Jean Mufale; and step-son, William Labombard. He is survived by his beloved son, James (Marianne); daughter-in-law Dottie Labombard Green; cherished grandchildren: Georgianna, Billy, Jimmy, Matt and Katie; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Dan attended Our Savior's Lutheran Church where he worshipped with his family for many years. We would like to thank the staff of the Eddie Memorial Geriatric Center for their loving care over the last two years, with an extra special thanks to those who work in the Courtyard. Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, February 3, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 4, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Memory Gardens, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Parsonage Renovation Project, 63 Mountain View Ave., Albany, NY, 12205. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020