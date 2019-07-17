Weidman, Daniel J. GUILDERLAND Daniel J. Weidman passed peacefully from this life on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at home, with his wife Mary by his side. He was 68 years old. Dan was born in Albany on October 17, 1950, to the late John J. and Mary (Dennin) Weidman Sr. He was raised in Menands and was a graduate of the LaSalle Institute in Troy and later furthered his education at Hudson Valley Community College. Dan retired in 2005, after 34 years of service, from the N.Y.S. Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services in Albany where he was employed as a budget analyst. He was an associate member of the Menands Fire Company #1 and was a communicant of Christ the King Roman Catholic Church in Guilderland. Dan was a devoted and loving family man. He enjoyed golfing, traveling and the times spent with his wife Mary and their family and friends at their home and at their camp in Old Forge as well as times spent in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary J. (Bowles) Weidman to whom he was married on September 16, 1972, in St. Pius X Church, Loudonville. Dan was the devoted brother of the late John J. Weidman whose wife Barbara survives of Menands, Mary (late George) Johnson of Guilderland, Edgar (Janet) Weidman of Old Forge, N.Y. and Roseanne (late Robert) Antoniak of Menands; dear son-in-law of the late George and Hazel (Smith) Bowles; brother-in-law of George (late Patricia) Bowles of Guilderland and Barbara (Brian) Burke of Latham. Dan is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, Brenda (Al), John Michael (Brandi), Jennifer (Jonathan), Stephanie (Mark), Eric (Jessica), Brian (Nicole), Mary Colleen (Patrick) and Jennifer as well as several grandnieces and grandnephews. His funeral will be held on Saturday, July 20, at 9 a.m. from the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway in Watervliet and will then proceed to Christ the King Church, 20 Sumter Ave., Albany, where at 10 a.m. the funeral Mass will be celebrated by the Reverend Jim Fitzmaurice, pastor. The Rite of Committal and interment will follow in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Friends are invited to attend and may also visit with Dan's family on Friday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. For those who wish to honor Dan's memory in a special way, contributions may be made to the ALS Regional Center, 19 Warehouse Row, Albany, NY, 12205 or the Derek Murphy Fund, 4 South Colonial Heights, Troy, NY, 12180. Visit parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a message for his family and for driving directions.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 17, 2019