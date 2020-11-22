1/1
Daniel Jude Sweet
1976 - 2020
Sweet, Daniel Jude ALBANY Daniel Jude Sweet, 44 of Albany, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020. He was born in Nassau on October 22, 1976, to Bill and Maureen Sweet. He was the youngest of nine children.Dan worked for the N.Y.S. Department of Taxation and Finance since 2003, where he most recently worked as a tax compliance representative. He is survived by his two children, Brian and Lucas, and his stepson Sam. Dan was most proud of his children, with whom he shared a special bond. Dan was known for his unique sense of humor and his love of his family and friends. He will be greatly missed. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no services are being held at this time. Donations in his honor may be made to Suicide Prevention Organizations.


Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 22, 2020.
