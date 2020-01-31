Horne, Daniel L. ALBANY Daniel L. Horne was born in Albany on February 10, 1983, to Leroy and Cassandra Wright Horne. His birthday was special to him as he shared with his late father. Daniel died on Friday, January 24, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital surrounded by family after a chronic illness. In addition to his mother, he is survived by two beatiful and intelligent children, Jasmine and Daniel Jr.; sisters, Katrina, Alexandria, Omega and Luciana; brothers, Leroy, David, Lee, William and Andre; also survived by a multitude of nieces and nephews. Daniel was a hardworking and extremely intelligent man who played the violin and immensly enjoyed creating culinary art. Daniel will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved him unconditionally. Relatives and friends are invited and may visit with Daniel's family on Saturday, February 1, in the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 N. Allen St., Albany, from 12 to 2 p.m. His funeral service will be on Saturday, February 1, at 1 p.m. in the McVeigh Funeral Home. To leave a message for the family, light a candle, obtain directions or view other helpful services please vissit mcveighfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 31, 2020