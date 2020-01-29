Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Matthew Newman. View Sign Service Information Levine Memorial Chapel Inc 649 Washington Ave Albany , NY 12206 (518)-438-1002 Service 1:00 PM Levine Memorial Chapel Inc 649 Washington Ave Albany , NY 12206 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Newman, Daniel Matthew CLIFTON PARK Daniel Matthew Newman, beloved son, devoted Mets fan, and origami master died peacefully on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the age of 58. Born on January 25, 1962, on Long Island to Selma Levy Newman and the late David Newman, he received his undergraduate degree in physics from Clarkson University and completed his graduate work in physics and education in Colorado and New York. He lived in Clifton Park, where he was close to his family and loved ones. He worked for The Atrium Financial group as their I.T. administrator, using his love for technology daily. Dan could always be found with folding paper in his pocket, the latest joke, and a great book review to amuse his nieces and nephew. Survivors include his mother, Selma Newman of Clifton Park; his sister Sheila Torncello (Frank) of Scotia; and brother William Newman (Linda) of Rexford. He is also survived by his nieces, Laura Newman, Elizabeth Newman (Heather), and Rebecca Torncello; nephew Zachary Torncello; and great-niece Charlotte Newman. Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, at the Levine Memorial Chapel, 649 Washington Ave., Albany. Burial will be in the Independent Benevolent Society, located on Fuller Road in Albany, immediately following the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are welcome at Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, 111 Presidential Blvd., Suite 203, Bala Cynwyd, PA, 19004, in recognition of his selflessness and never ending kindness. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit







