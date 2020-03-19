Dean, Daniel O. LAKE LUZERNE Daniel O. Dean, 73 of Lake Luzerne, passed away surrounded by his family, March 13, 2020. He was the son of the late Gilmore Dean and Clara Johnson. Daniel was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed going out to eat, and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers, John and David. He is survived by his children, Daniel (Ann), David (Andrea), Kristen (Caleb) and Mark Dean; siblings, Doug, Dianna, Darlene (Bunny), Marilyn, and Dolly; as well as a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 19, 2020