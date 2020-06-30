Lindeman, Daniel P. Sr. EAST SCHODACK We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Daniel Paul Lindeman Sr., 66, who went to heaven on June 24, 2020. Daniel was born in Troy on March 30, 1954. He was a devoted son and is survived by his parents, Adolph and Jeanette Skarzynski Lindeman of East Schodack.He was a loving father to Kimberly Lindeman of Wynantskill; Jamie (Christopher) Thornton of Port Richey, Fla.; and Daniel (VaNessa) Lindeman Jr. of Coral Springs, Fla. He is survived by his former wife, Bernadette Valenti-Luhmann. He was the proud grandfather of Cameron, Skylar, Owyn, Emily, Vance, Christopher, Deacon and Divya. He is also survived by his siblings, Tommy (Margaret) Lindeman, David (Sandy) Lindeman, Randy Lindeman, Renee (Mark) Goodall and was predeceased by his brother, Kenny Lindeman. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Daniel was always self-employed and skilled at many trades. He owned a car sales business and rental properties in Wynantskill for many years. Daniel was a great negotiator and loved making deals. He was taken way too soon and will be forever in our hearts. The family will be holding a private memorial. To sign the guestbook or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 30, 2020.