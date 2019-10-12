Murphy, Daniel Patrick EARLTON Daniel P. Murphy, 65, died unexpectedly on October 7, 2019. Survivors include his mother, Sister Jacqueline F. Carpentier; and his loving children, Audi (Autumn) Murphy (Joe), Caleb Murphy (Dana), Amber Pinder, and Daniel Murphy (Dena). He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Juliannah, Alaura, Elijah, Olivia Lee, Caleb Jay, Bailey and Sage. Many nieces and nephews will also remember Uncle Dan for his love and generosity. Other survivors include his siblings, Gail Hathaway, Linda Murphy, Michael Murphy (Peter), John Murphy, Mary Rescott (Chris), Thomas Murphy, Gerald Murphy (Helen), Barbara Murphy Wentworth (Rob) and James Murphy. He was predeceased by his father Herbert G. Murphy; and his youngest brother, Steven R. Murphy. Special friends include Reverend Mother Roberta Martignoni and Father Joseph Martin. Dan attended Maple Hill High School then joined the Army in the 82nd Airborne Division. After the military, he worked for Conrail. Dan had a flair for carpentry and motorized projects and enjoyed helping family and friends. He had a natural mechanical ability and loved to scuba dive and fly. His Maine Coon cat, Max, will miss him but he is in very good hands with son Caleb (Dana). Service will be private at the request of the family. Daniel will be laid to rest in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Rensselaer, beside his father, as this was his wish. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of W. C. Brady's Sons, Inc. Funeral Home, 97 Mansion Street, Coxsackie. Condolences may be made at www.wcbradyssonsinc.net.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 12, 2019