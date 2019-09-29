Burns, Daniel R. TITUSVILLE, Fla. Daniel R. Burns, 94 of Titusville, Fla. and formerly of Wynantskill, passed away peacefully on September 14, 2019, at Crescent Wood Assisted Living in Titusville, joining the love of his life, Thelma. He was born in Albany on February 7, 1925, the son of John and Mary (Hans) Burns. As a young man, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy during World War II and spent his tour of duty in Hawaii on the U.S.S. Altair, after which he returned home to Albany and married Thelma Sheridan. They moved to Snyder's Lake where they raised their family. He is survived by his children, Daniel R. Burns Jr. (Marie), Theresa Mullaugh (Al), Robert Burns (Nancy), Dolores Burns (Jay), Jean Catricala (Jim) and John Burns; grandchildren, D.J., Nathan, Erin, Bob, Tracy, Tony, Michael, David, Jessica, Devin and Ryan; and 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by his sisters, Geraldine Lemley and Sister Jean Albert, CSJ. He was predeceased by his wife, Thelma in 2009, after 63 years of marriage; his grandson, Christopher; and his siblings, Helen Singer, John Burns, Mary Ballato, Agnes Conroy, William Donald Burns, Virginia Daley, Joseph Burns and Rosemary Redick. He was last employed by Blue Cross-Blue Shield, after which he retired to Palm Bay, Fla. He enjoyed fishing, golf, watching football, camping and spending time with his friends and extended family, whom he loved with all his heart. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Mass on October 19, at 10 a.m. in St. Michael the Archangel Church, 175 Williams Road, Troy. A celebration of his life will follow.
Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 29 to Oct. 17, 2019