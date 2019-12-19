Faby, Daniel R. EASTON Daniel R. Faby, age 66 of Easton, passed away on December 17, 2019, at Wesley Healthcare Center surrounded by his loving family. Dan was born to the late Raymond Faby and Carol (Ketcham) Faby on July 15, 1953, in Amityville, N.Y. Dan, or as his friends called him Danny as a kid, grew up in Worcester, N.Y. He was the brother of Michael Faby of Cocoa, Fla. and Theresa Gilbert (Michael) of Brookline, N.H. Dan was a 1974 graduate of Canton College. He received a degree in civil engineering. Dan's job as a bump test engineer at Siemen's/Westinghouse took him all over the world, often wondering if he was coming or going. He always enjoyed coming home to relax if only for a few days before traveling for another job. Dan will be fondly remembered for his wit and sense of humor. He was always ready to listen and offer his take on things - never without his warm dose of reality and hilarity. Dan could talk to anyone and make them feel like he's known them all his life. Here to cherish his memory are his children, Jennifer Valaitis (John), Caryn Anatriello (Vincent), and Craig Faby (Kristen); and grandchildren, Ethan, Max, Kaylen, Blake, Grayson, and Emerson, to whom he was most affectionately known as Pa Pa Dan or Grandpa. Dan enjoyed playing trumpet for the Music Symphony Orchestra, sailing, the beach, and having a fun lunch with his kids. As he always said, "So long, drive safe." Family and friends are invited to call from 12-2 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, at Flynn Bros., Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich, followed by a service officiated by Reverend Janet Vincent at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866. Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com
