Daniel R. Mencucci Jr.
1950 - 2020
Mencucci, Daniel R. Jr. PITTSTOWN Daniel R. Mencucci Jr., 69 of Pittstown, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Troy, October 11, 1950, he was the beloved son of the late Wilhelmina (Montesi) and Daniel R. Mencucci, Sr. Danny was raised on "the island" in Cohoes with his big sister and two baby sisters. He could be found on the Van Schaick golf course, hanging in the rivers or in his father's workshop, but rarely at school. Luckily, he did graduate Cohoes High School in 1968 and then attended Hudson Valley Community College. His luck continued when he wasn't drafted into the Vietnam War. He then worked in fabric printing with his Uncle Duke Montesi before beginning his career in IT for New York State. In the summer of 1979, at Ralph's Tavern in Cohoes, he met the love of his life, Eileen, and they married within a year. They moved out to the country and were blessed with two children and a multitude of Labrador retrievers. Danny was happiest when he was at home taking care of the "ranch." Danny is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Eileen M. (Phoenix) Mencucci; his daughter, Leah D. Egnor (Matt) of Scotia; and son, Daniel J. Mencucci of Pittstown; his three dear sisters, Maria Church (Jim) of Saratoga Springs, Debra Kutey (Paul) of Loudonville and Cheryl Giachetti (Frank) of Clifton Park; and the two newest loves of his life, his twin granddaughters, Lauren and Madelyn Egnor. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. A private celebration of life has been planned for close family and friends.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
