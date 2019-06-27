Valentine, Daniel R. ALBANY It is with great sadness that the family of Daniel Robert Valentine announces his passing on Monday, June 24, 2019, at the age of 87. Dan will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 37 years, Bernice Estelle Valentine; his sisters, Dorothy Benedict and Rosalie Morris; his children, James Valentine, Daniel R. Valentine Jr., Diane Mendoza and Debbie Akin; his stepchildren, Paula Johannessen, Richard Wahrlich, David Wahrlich and Sally McCarthy; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dan was predeceased by his parents Daniel and Dorothy Valentine; his sister Dawn Fredenburg; and his grandson, Dylan Valentine. Dan joined the Air Force where he served for 20 years earning the rank of Master Sergeant. He later worked for the Watervliet Arsenal. He was a member of the Guilderland Elks where he loved playing darts. He was an avid pool player at the Golden Cue and belonged to a senior bowling league. He loved playing his harmonica and guitar entertaining many along his way. A private service will be held. Memorial donations in memory of Dan can be made to All Saints Catholic Church, 12 Rosemont St., Albany, NY 12203. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 27, 2019