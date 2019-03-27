Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 785-8161
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Geraghty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Robert Geraghty


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Daniel Robert Geraghty Obituary
Geraghty, Daniel Robert MENANDS With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Daniel Robert Geraghty, age 54, on March 25, 2019, after a brief illness. Dan resided in Menands, N.Y. Born on July 3, 1964 in Mineola, N.Y., Dan was a lifelong New Yorker, and enjoyed exploring all that his beautiful home state has to offer. He attended Notre Dame High School in Elmira, N.Y., and graduated with a Bachelor of Science from SUNY Binghamton. He earned his Masters of Public Health degree from SUNY Albany and had a nearly 30 year career with the NY State Health Department. He went on to become Director of Provider Services and Director of Emergency Services. At 6'8" tall, Dan was a gentle giant who left a lasting impression on all who had the absolute pleasure of making his acquaintance. Those who were fortunate enough to know him were touched by his kind spirit, fun loving nature, and loyal friendship. He made life beautiful, always sharing a lovingly prepared gourmet meal, a good laugh, or a comforting bear hug. He had a huge heart. He loved his family with all his might, especially his beautiful daughters, and his wife of nearly 25 years. He was a warm ray of sunshine in our lives, and he lit up a room with his infectious smile. The organizer of a 20 year annual golf trip, a.k.a "Man Golf," Dan enjoyed a good round of golf, sharing a cold beer, and barbecuing at the family cottage in Silver Lake, PA with his golf buddies. Dan is survived by his beloved wife, Heidi; his pride and joy twin daughters Lucille and Gretchen; and his cherished dog, Teddy. He was the treasured first-born son of James Michael Geraghty and Margaret Geraghty George; and loving brother of Margaret Geraghty Pryor (Matt Pryor), Robert Lawrence Geraghty (Rebecca Geraghty). He was son-in-law to Anne Berge; brother-in-law to Christine and Rich Hutchinson, and Arlen Berge. He was predeceased by father-in-law Ralph "Bud" Berge; and beloved cousin David "Gus" Schiefen. He was the world's best uncle to Robert R. Geraghty, Fiona Geraghty, Madeline Pryor, Mariel Pryor, Randall Hutchinson, and Mandy Hutchinson; always regaling them with such fantastic scientific wonders as whistling through a blade of grass. Dan leaves behind friends and fun stories too numerous to mention. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 28, from 5-7 p.m. at Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Edward L. Rose Conservancy (visit elrose.org). For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
Download Now