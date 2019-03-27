Geraghty, Daniel Robert MENANDS With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Daniel Robert Geraghty, age 54, on March 25, 2019, after a brief illness. Dan resided in Menands, N.Y. Born on July 3, 1964 in Mineola, N.Y., Dan was a lifelong New Yorker, and enjoyed exploring all that his beautiful home state has to offer. He attended Notre Dame High School in Elmira, N.Y., and graduated with a Bachelor of Science from SUNY Binghamton. He earned his Masters of Public Health degree from SUNY Albany and had a nearly 30 year career with the NY State Health Department. He went on to become Director of Provider Services and Director of Emergency Services. At 6'8" tall, Dan was a gentle giant who left a lasting impression on all who had the absolute pleasure of making his acquaintance. Those who were fortunate enough to know him were touched by his kind spirit, fun loving nature, and loyal friendship. He made life beautiful, always sharing a lovingly prepared gourmet meal, a good laugh, or a comforting bear hug. He had a huge heart. He loved his family with all his might, especially his beautiful daughters, and his wife of nearly 25 years. He was a warm ray of sunshine in our lives, and he lit up a room with his infectious smile. The organizer of a 20 year annual golf trip, a.k.a "Man Golf," Dan enjoyed a good round of golf, sharing a cold beer, and barbecuing at the family cottage in Silver Lake, PA with his golf buddies. Dan is survived by his beloved wife, Heidi; his pride and joy twin daughters Lucille and Gretchen; and his cherished dog, Teddy. He was the treasured first-born son of James Michael Geraghty and Margaret Geraghty George; and loving brother of Margaret Geraghty Pryor (Matt Pryor), Robert Lawrence Geraghty (Rebecca Geraghty). He was son-in-law to Anne Berge; brother-in-law to Christine and Rich Hutchinson, and Arlen Berge. He was predeceased by father-in-law Ralph "Bud" Berge; and beloved cousin David "Gus" Schiefen. He was the world's best uncle to Robert R. Geraghty, Fiona Geraghty, Madeline Pryor, Mariel Pryor, Randall Hutchinson, and Mandy Hutchinson; always regaling them with such fantastic scientific wonders as whistling through a blade of grass. Dan leaves behind friends and fun stories too numerous to mention. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 28, from 5-7 p.m. at Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Edward L. Rose Conservancy (visit elrose.org). For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary