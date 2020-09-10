Brannigan, Daniel S. ALBANY Daniel S. Brannigan was born April 3, 1959, to Virginia and Daniel Brannigan. He passed on August 21, 2020. Before him in death were both of his parents and his sister, Michelle. Surviving him are his brother Gene and Dan's foster family, the Bellingers. He will be missed by many of the people that were fortunate enough to have him as a friend. One of the happiest days that Dan had was when the Kansas City Chief's won the SuperBowl in 2019. A true Irishman with a free spirit and a love for being among people. Dan could always make fast friends with anyone he met. A dedicated worker with an astounding memory and skill for everything to do with the culinary and musical arts. There was never a shortage of stories for Dan to tell, or knowledge to share.Those who got to spend time with him can never forget the joy he brought to any occasion. A natural people-person, Dan's energy and fun loving spirit always helped to light up whichever room he was in. We hope, for his sake, that they are serving Grand Marnier in Heaven. From his family in Florida and all of his friends from there to New York, we miss you, Uncle Danny. Friends may gather at the funeral home on September 13, at 2 p.m.