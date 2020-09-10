1/
Daniel S. Brannigan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brannigan, Daniel S. ALBANY Daniel S. Brannigan was born April 3, 1959, to Virginia and Daniel Brannigan. He passed on August 21, 2020. Before him in death were both of his parents and his sister, Michelle. Surviving him are his brother Gene and Dan's foster family, the Bellingers. He will be missed by many of the people that were fortunate enough to have him as a friend. One of the happiest days that Dan had was when the Kansas City Chief's won the SuperBowl in 2019. A true Irishman with a free spirit and a love for being among people. Dan could always make fast friends with anyone he met. A dedicated worker with an astounding memory and skill for everything to do with the culinary and musical arts. There was never a shortage of stories for Dan to tell, or knowledge to share.Those who got to spend time with him can never forget the joy he brought to any occasion. A natural people-person, Dan's energy and fun loving spirit always helped to light up whichever room he was in. We hope, for his sake, that they are serving Grand Marnier in Heaven. From his family in Florida and all of his friends from there to New York, we miss you, Uncle Danny. Friends may gather at the funeral home on September 13, at 2 p.m.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Memorial Gathering
02:00 PM
Meyers Funeral Home, Ltd.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Meyers Funeral Home, Ltd.
741 Delaware Avenue
Delmar, NY 12054
(518) 439-5560
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved