Scatena, Daniel SLINGERLANDS Daniel Scatena, 58, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. He was a beloved father, husband, son, and friend, who is survived by his wife, Mary; and three children, Margaret, Peter, and Matthew. He is also survived by his father, Piero; and brothers, Paul (Laura) and Steven (Julie), as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers and sisters-in-law. Dan was born on August 28, 1962, in the Bronx to Piero and the late Rose Scatena. He studied electrical engineering at Fordham and Columbia before entering the field of telecommunications, where he worked for over thirty-five years. He was an avid outdoorsman, climbing Mount Rainier in addition to completing the Adirondack 46 High Peaks (summer and winter). He loved to garden, run, and bike, and was never without a book. He was an exceptionally well-read and curious man, who always enjoyed learning and exploring new interests. Dan believed that "the absurdity of life does not preclude us from living it with the utmost integrity and compassion," and his life was imbued with this sentiment. He was a devoted husband and father who valued his family above all else and strove to provide the best for them. He was an incredibly kind, humble, and patient man, who will be deeply missed. Relatives and friends are invited and may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Heart Association
, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA, 02241 -7005 or online at heart.org
