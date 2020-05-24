Mahoney, Daniel Thomas WATERVLIET Daniel Thomas Mahoney, "Grease," a lifelong resident of the Capital District, passed into eternal life on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 9 a.m. Dan is survived by his wife of 44 years, Cindy (Corina) Mahoney: his children, Daniel (Nicole) Mahoney, Carissa (Matt) Charton, Craig (Katherine) Mahoney and Jamie Mahoney; his brother David (Mary June) Mahoney; his sister-in-law, Bonnie Mahoney; his brothers-in-law, Anthony (Shari) Corina and Angelo (Heidi) Corina; six grandchildren, Nathan and Laura Charton, Madeline Mahoney and Cole Mahoney, Giuliana Mahoney and Olivia Mahoney and nieces, nephews and many cousins. Dan is also survived by all of the children who were friends with his children, neighbors, or community kids who looked to him for guidance and fatherly love over the years, as well as countless friends. Dan was predeceased by his mother and father, Joan and James Mahoney; his brother, Jay Mahoney; and his in-laws, Anthony and Doris Corina. Dan was born on March 7, 1952, in Troy. He graduated from Troy High School and served in the National Guard in the early seventies. On October 24, 1975, he married Cindy and over the next thirteen years they had four children together. Dan worked for 26 years as a machinist at the former Manning Paper Company before the first of a series of strokes left him disabled. He also served as a volunteer, for better than a decade, at Schuyler Heights Volunteer Fire Department and was a member of the Watervliet Elks Lodge for twenty years. Dan will be remembered by so many. To know Dan was to love him. He was so full of life, often remembered as "the life of the party" and the biggest fan of Elvis. He never shied away from telling someone he loved them. His life was well lived, and he shared it with many. Whether it was on the softball fields coaching Little League and Pop Warner, or helping family and friends, he brought a smile to the face of anyone that knew him. He will be missed beyond measure, but will always live on in our memories. Due to current health concerns, a private wake and prayer service will be held for Dan on Tuesday in the Parker Brothers Memorial in Watervliet following which, he will be entombed with a Rite of Committal service in St. Mary's Mausoleum in Troy. A celebration of Dan's life, for all family and friends, will be held on September 19, 2020, at Lanthier's Grove in Latham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Albany Medical Center's Neuroscience Stroke Program at https://www.amc.edu/Research/DNET/ Visit parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a memory or a message of sympathy for Dan's family.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 24, 2020.