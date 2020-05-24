Daniel Thomas Mahoney
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mahoney, Daniel Thomas WATERVLIET Daniel Thomas Mahoney, "Grease," a lifelong resident of the Capital District, passed into eternal life on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 9 a.m. Dan is survived by his wife of 44 years, Cindy (Corina) Mahoney: his children, Daniel (Nicole) Mahoney, Carissa (Matt) Charton, Craig (Katherine) Mahoney and Jamie Mahoney; his brother David (Mary June) Mahoney; his sister-in-law, Bonnie Mahoney; his brothers-in-law, Anthony (Shari) Corina and Angelo (Heidi) Corina; six grandchildren, Nathan and Laura Charton, Madeline Mahoney and Cole Mahoney, Giuliana Mahoney and Olivia Mahoney and nieces, nephews and many cousins. Dan is also survived by all of the children who were friends with his children, neighbors, or community kids who looked to him for guidance and fatherly love over the years, as well as countless friends. Dan was predeceased by his mother and father, Joan and James Mahoney; his brother, Jay Mahoney; and his in-laws, Anthony and Doris Corina. Dan was born on March 7, 1952, in Troy. He graduated from Troy High School and served in the National Guard in the early seventies. On October 24, 1975, he married Cindy and over the next thirteen years they had four children together. Dan worked for 26 years as a machinist at the former Manning Paper Company before the first of a series of strokes left him disabled. He also served as a volunteer, for better than a decade, at Schuyler Heights Volunteer Fire Department and was a member of the Watervliet Elks Lodge for twenty years. Dan will be remembered by so many. To know Dan was to love him. He was so full of life, often remembered as "the life of the party" and the biggest fan of Elvis. He never shied away from telling someone he loved them. His life was well lived, and he shared it with many. Whether it was on the softball fields coaching Little League and Pop Warner, or helping family and friends, he brought a smile to the face of anyone that knew him. He will be missed beyond measure, but will always live on in our memories. Due to current health concerns, a private wake and prayer service will be held for Dan on Tuesday in the Parker Brothers Memorial in Watervliet following which, he will be entombed with a Rite of Committal service in St. Mary's Mausoleum in Troy. A celebration of Dan's life, for all family and friends, will be held on September 19, 2020, at Lanthier's Grove in Latham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Albany Medical Center's Neuroscience Stroke Program at https://www.amc.edu/Research/DNET/ Visit parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a memory or a message of sympathy for Dan's family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
2013 Broadway
Watervliet, NY 12189-2225
(518) 273-3223
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 24, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved