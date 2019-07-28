|
Smith, Daniel Timothy CLIFTON PARK Daniel Timothy "Dan" "Diff" Smith, 33 of Ballston Lake, began his eternal rest on July 22, 2019, in Albany Medical Center Hospital following a brief illness. Dan was born in Albany to Timothy Edward and Nancy Towsley Smith on May 19, 1986. He graduated from Shenendehowa High School in 2004 and in 2008 earned his B.A. degree in Film Studies from New Hampshire's Keene State College. He worked for Capital Region Courier and is currently employed by LaserShip. At age 12, he earned his black belt in Tai Kwon Do. In 2008, he worked as a production assistant on the Japanese film Orion in Midsummer shot on the U.S.S. Slater. Dan is survived by his mother; sister Tracy (Kyle) Cunningham of Cohoes; his nieces, Shannon and Riley Cunningham; and aunts, uncles and cousins from the Smith, Towsley, Swantek and Klaas families. He was preceded in death by his father; sister Shannon Neubauer; and grandparents, Edward and Helen Smith, and James and Helen Towsley. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to staff of the I.C.U. at Samaritan and Albany Medical Center Hospitals. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 30, at 10 a.m. in St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park, 569 Clifton Park Center Road, Clifton Park, with Father Patrick J. Butler, Pastor, officiating. Entombment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Calling hours will be from 4-7 p.m. on Monday in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rte. 9, Clifton Park. Memorial donations may be made to , St. Jude Tribute Program, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on July 28, 2019