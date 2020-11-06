Macmillan, Daniel W. ROTTERDAM Daniel W. Macmillan, 49 of Rotterdam, passed away on November 3, 2020, after a courageous battle with several illnesses. Dan was born on November 23, 1970, to Patricia A. Briggs and the late William Macmillan in Albany. After graduating from Colonie High School in 1989, he went on to earn a bachelor's degree in political science at SUNY Albany. After graduation, Dan joined the Bricklayers and Allied Craftsmen Union, Local 2, and spent 21 of those years working for Albany Marble, Inc., where he was highly regarded for his hard work and dedication. Danny, also known as "Chief," loved spending time with his family and friends, especially traveling on many vacations to destinations such as the Azores, Portugal, Costa Rica, and the Dominican, to name a few of his favorites. He was a diehard Yankees and Giants fan, and also an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing, often with his beloved stepfather and buddy, Deano. He also enjoyed hiking, exploring, and being our fearless grill master. Friends and family will always remember Dan for his intelligence (his trivia skills were quite impressive), and his sense of humor, especially his ability to quote every episode of his favorite movies and shows (most notably the Godfather and Seinfield). Dan was lovingly called just "Uncle" by not only his niece and nephews but by the entire family and their friends. He was truly one of a kind and we all loved and laughed at his innate ability to pick out just the right hilarious card, which was usually accompanied by a gift he so artfully wrapped in tinfoil. Dan was predeceased by his father, William Macmillan of Albany. He is survived by his beloved mother and stepfather, Patricia (DiPace) and Dean Briggs; and his siblings, Anthony Goudreau (Sheila), Christine Kausch (Joseph), and Barbara Montena (Aaron). He is also survived by his niece Kristina; his nephews, Daniel, Cody, Anthony Jr., and Michael Dean; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins, and of course, his beloved companion (sometimes), Spicy the cat. Dan's family would like to extend their gratitude to Dan's long-time special friends who were always there to check in on him and lift his spirits, Sean, Steve, Mark, Bill, Mickey and Ed, to name a few. Relatives and friends are invited and may call from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, where a memorial service will take place that afternoon at 4 p.m. in the funeral home. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Dan, and his cousin Jessica Allison, to the Donna M. Crandall Foundation for Cystic Fibrosis, c/o Lisa Crandall, 50 Traditional Ln, Loudonville, NY, 12211. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com