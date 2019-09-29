|
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Odell, Daniel W. LOUDONVILLE Daniel Willis Odell, Ph.D. of Loudonville, University at Albany professor emeritus, died on September 21, 2019. He was born 94 years ago in Montour Falls, N.Y. to the late Daniel Willis Odell Sr. and the late Mary Kay Odell. He is survived by three children, Daniel S. Odell (Judith) of Cohoes, Elisabeth O. Grant (John) of Southampton, Mass., and Katherine M. Odell (Thomas Henecker) of Cape Coral, Fla.; four grandchildren, Benjamin B. Odell (Vanessa Diaz) of Culver City, Calif., Seth W. Odell (Lauren) of San Diego, Samuel Grant of Burlington, Vt., and Jillian Grant of San Diego; a sister, Kay Odell Nye of Gulf Breeze, Fla.; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by a sister, Ann Odell Brown; and a brother, Allen G. Odell. Growing up in Watkins Glen, N.Y., Dan was an avid hunter, fisherman, and trapper. After high school, he studied briefly at the College of Forestry at Syracuse University before enlisting, at the age of 17, in the United States Army Air Force. His World War II air field assignments included service on the flight line as an ambulance driver and medic. He was honorably discharged after the war with the rank of private first class. Dan continued college at the University of Rochester where he received bachelor's and master's degrees in English. He received a doctorate from Cornell University. He was married in 1951 to Beth Bishop. The marriage ended in divorce. Dan taught English at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio and Cayuga County Community College, in Auburn, N.Y., before joining the English Department at the University at Albany, where he taught for 31 years and advanced to the rank of full professor. After retirement, he continued to conduct research and write for publication. He also provided editorial services for West of the Wind Publications in Westport, N.Y. and served on the editorial board of the North Creek News-Enterprise in North Creek, N.Y. Dan had a life-long love of nature and the outdoors, which he passed on to his children and grandchildren. He was a long-time member of the Helderberg Ski Club and the Adirondack Mountain Club. He was a strong believer in the value of higher education and his encouragement and support helped his children and grandchildren achieve their educational goals. He was a generous, kind, and loving father and grandfather and a faithful, true, and loyal friend. The family would like to thank the staff at Loudonville Assisted Living Residence for their many years of wonderful care, loving concern, and strong support. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 4, at New Comer Cremations and Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A calling hour will precede the memorial service from 9 to 10 a.m. Interment, with military honors, will follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. Memorial contributions may be made to Food for the Poor, 6401 Lyons Rd., Coconut Creek, FL, 33073. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 29 to Oct. 3, 2019
