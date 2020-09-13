Wiltse, Daniel W. ALBANY Daniel W. Wiltse passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at The Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital with his loving family by his side. He is survived by his wife, Marybeth (McHugh); his cherished son, James D.; his sisters, Kathleen M. Wiltse, Carol Ann Wiltse and Susan M. Wiltse (Glenn VanEtten); an aunt, nephew, niece, grand-nephew and several cousins. Dan was predeceased by his father, Willard R. Wiltse III; his mother, Barbara A. (Williams) Monahan; and stepfather, John Monahan Sr.; and his uncle, James D. Williams. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 18, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. In accordance with mandated health guidelines, all guests must wear masks, observe social distancing and during the visitation will be limited to the specific number of 30 inside the building at any given time. Graveside services for Dan will be celebrated on Friday at 1:45 p.m. at the conclusion of the visitation in St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, send donations to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 4 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204 or the American Cancer Society
, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110. Online condolences may be offered to the family at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com
.