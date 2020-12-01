Gaulin, Danielle Marie SCHENECTADY Danielle Marie Gaulin, 41, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Danielle was the daughter of Daniel and Karen Gaulin.Danielle attended Suny Albany and Northeastern University. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was an avid lover of music. In addition to her parents, Danielle is survived by her sister, Caroline Gaulin. Services will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Danielle's memory to Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program's SPOT Program by visiting bhchp.org/gaulin
or by mail: BHCHP, Attn: Development Team, 780 Albany St., Boston, MA, 02118.