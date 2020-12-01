1/
Danielle Marie Gaulin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Danielle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gaulin, Danielle Marie SCHENECTADY Danielle Marie Gaulin, 41, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Danielle was the daughter of Daniel and Karen Gaulin.Danielle attended Suny Albany and Northeastern University. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was an avid lover of music. In addition to her parents, Danielle is survived by her sister, Caroline Gaulin. Services will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Danielle's memory to Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program's SPOT Program by visiting bhchp.org/gaulin or by mail: BHCHP, Attn: Development Team, 780 Albany St., Boston, MA, 02118.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
(518) 272-2824
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved