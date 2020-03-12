|
|
Solomine, Danielle "Dani" Signoracci EVERGREEN, Colo. Danielle "Dani" Signoracci Solomine, 50 of Evergreen, Colo. and formerly of Latham, a beautiful woman left the human realm far too soon on December 15, 2019, after an extended hospital stay, a myriad of health issues and an unexpected medical crisis. Dani was a free spirit who lived to the fullest. Dani was a graduate of Shaker High School, Bennington College and the University of Denver Graduate School. Born on March 16, 1969, in Troy, she was the daughter of Anthony (Susan) Signoracci of Halfmoon and Kathleen Varone of Albany. In addition to her parents, she leaves to cherish her memory her husband Christian Solomine; their son Gio and daughter Jade of Colorado; her grandfather Francis Varone of Troy; her grandmother Anne Signoracci of Cohoes; her sister Keri Signoracci of Colorado and her children, Juniper and Ezra Doherty; her mother-in-law Beau Solomine of North Carolina; her father-in-law John Solomine of Colorado; her sister-in-law Grace Solomine of Colorado; her uncles, Robert (Dawn) Signoracci of Troy and Frank (Renee) Varone of Clifton Park; her aunts, Nicolle Signoracci of Cohoes, Beverly Signoracci of Halfmoon and Maureen (Paul) Kruger of Albany; her cousins, Ralph Signoracci IV, Tara (Edward) Bullard, Anthony (Maria) Signoracci, Jody Signoracci, Bo Goliber and Michaela Varone and many more friends and extended family. Dani was predeceased by her grandfather Ralph Signoracci Jr.; her grandmother Marylou Varone; her uncle Ralph Signoracci III; and her special uncle Dave Manville. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 14, at 11 a.m. in the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia St., Cohoes with Reverend Nick TeBordo officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020