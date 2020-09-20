Daniels, Danna L. TROY Danna L. Daniels, 80, passed away on September 15, 2020, after a long illness. Danna was the son of the late Lonnie and Naomi Daniels. Danna was born in Greeleyville, S.C. He dedicated 32 years to Allied Bendix Corp, Green Island. Danna leaves behind wife, Joyce R. Daniels; two children, Carla Daniels and Stephanie (Sylvester) Floyd; and two grandchildren, Natalia Pompey and John E. Pompey III. He leaves behind his siblings, Shirley Tyson and Jerry (Beulah) Daniels; two godchildren, Tanya Daniels and Dante Brown; two sisters-in-law, Gwen Daniels and Lillian Anthony; and brother-in-law Louis Reid. He will be missed by nephews, nieces and cousins and friends. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet on Monday, September 21, from 9 to 11 a.m. with a funeral service to immediately follow at 11 a.m. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. Interment will immediately follow the service in the Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com