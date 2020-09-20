1/1
Danna L. Daniels
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Danna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniels, Danna L. TROY Danna L. Daniels, 80, passed away on September 15, 2020, after a long illness. Danna was the son of the late Lonnie and Naomi Daniels. Danna was born in Greeleyville, S.C. He dedicated 32 years to Allied Bendix Corp, Green Island. Danna leaves behind wife, Joyce R. Daniels; two children, Carla Daniels and Stephanie (Sylvester) Floyd; and two grandchildren, Natalia Pompey and John E. Pompey III. He leaves behind his siblings, Shirley Tyson and Jerry (Beulah) Daniels; two godchildren, Tanya Daniels and Dante Brown; two sisters-in-law, Gwen Daniels and Lillian Anthony; and brother-in-law Louis Reid. He will be missed by nephews, nieces and cousins and friends. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet on Monday, September 21, from 9 to 11 a.m. with a funeral service to immediately follow at 11 a.m. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. Interment will immediately follow the service in the Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Interment
Elmwood Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
(518) 272-2824
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved