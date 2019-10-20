Bylo, Darlene A. CLIFTON PARK Darlene A. Bylo, 54 of Crescent City Mobile Home Park, died peacefully Saturday, October 19, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospice Inn. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of Sandra Rock Bylo of Clifton Park and the late Eugene L. Bylo, Jr. Darlene was a graduate of Ballston Spa High School. She went on to work for many years as a home health aide in the Albany area until she had to retire due to disability. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her daughter Krystle Dawes; and by her grandson Zachary Dawes of Ohio; and by her brothers, Steve Bylo of Ballston Spa and Robert Bylo of Clifton Park. Darlene's family would like to thank the staff at the Rubin Dialysis Center in Clifton Park for their excellent care and friendship throughout her illness. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in Darlene's memory to the Rubin Dialysis Center, 21 Crossing Blvd., Clifton Park, NY 12065 To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 20, 2019